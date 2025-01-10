Live updates: Celtics back at TD Garden to take on Kings

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics return to TD Garden after going 3-1 on their road trip.

Kings enter on a five-game win streak.

Boston has won six straight against Sacramento dating back to 2021.

Derrick White back in C's lineup, De'Aaron Fox out for Kings.

Fresh off a 3-1 road trip, the Boston Celtics are back at TD Garden to face off against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento enters Friday's showdown on a five-game win streak. It'll look to stay hot while snapping its six-game losing skid against Boston, which dates back to March 2021. The last time these two teams met on April 5, the C's won 101-100 in an overtime thriller.

Derrick White will return to Boston's lineup after missing Tuesday's win over the Nuggets with an illness. Jordan Walsh, still dealing with his illness, remains out. De'Aaron Kings (glute) is out for the Kings.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: