Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics back at TD Garden to take on Kings

Boston has won six straight matchups against Sacramento.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Fresh off a 3-1 road trip, the Boston Celtics are back at TD Garden to face off against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento enters Friday's showdown on a five-game win streak. It'll look to stay hot while snapping its six-game losing skid against Boston, which dates back to March 2021. The last time these two teams met on April 5, the C's won 101-100 in an overtime thriller.

Derrick White will return to Boston's lineup after missing Tuesday's win over the Nuggets with an illness. Jordan Walsh, still dealing with his illness, remains out. De'Aaron Kings (glute) is out for the Kings.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsSacramento Kings
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us