Live updates: Porzingis returns as C's battle Clippers at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

C's big man Kristaps Porzingis set to make season debut.

Both Boston (14-3) and L.A. (11-7) looking for their sixth consecutive victory.

Celtics and Clippers split their 2023-24 season series, 1-1.

C's are 24-5 on the second night of back-to-backs over the last three seasons.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a marquee Monday night matchup at TD Garden.

Both teams enter on five-game win streaks -- the longest in the NBA -- and are playing the second nights of back-to-backs. The C's beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Sunday thriller while the Clippers dominated the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

The big story for Monday's game is the return of Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics big man is making his season debut after recovering from a leg injury that required surgery in the summer. He'll bring a major boost to a frontcourt that has been one of Boston's few weaknesses early in the 2024-25 campaign.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the Celtics-Clippers showdown: