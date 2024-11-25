Boston Celtics
Live updates: Porzingis returns as C's battle Clippers at TD Garden

Kristaps Porzingis' return from injury will give Boston a major boost on Monday night.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a marquee Monday night matchup at TD Garden.

Both teams enter on five-game win streaks -- the longest in the NBA -- and are playing the second nights of back-to-backs. The C's beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Sunday thriller while the Clippers dominated the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

The big story for Monday's game is the return of Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics big man is making his season debut after recovering from a leg injury that required surgery in the summer. He'll bring a major boost to a frontcourt that has been one of Boston's few weaknesses early in the 2024-25 campaign.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the Celtics-Clippers showdown:

