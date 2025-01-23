Live updates: Celtics taking on Lakers in L.A.

What to Know Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (31-13) are 2-0 on their four-game West Coast road trip.

Lakers (23-18) have won three of their last four games.

Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and LeBron James (Lakers) named All-Star Game starters.

The Boston Celtics hope to stay perfect on their West Coast road trip Thursday night as they take on their storied rival the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the C's, who are coming off a thrilling overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. They won despite Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis being sidelined. All three players will be available for Thursday's game in L.A.

The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers last took the court Tuesday when they dominated the Washington Wizards. They've won three of their last four games.

