Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Lakers in L.A.

The C's look to improve to 3-0 on their four-game West Coast road trip.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics hope to stay perfect on their West Coast road trip Thursday night as they take on their storied rival the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the C's, who are coming off a thrilling overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. They won despite Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis being sidelined. All three players will be available for Thursday's game in L.A.

The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers last took the court Tuesday when they dominated the Washington Wizards. They've won three of their last four games.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's Celtics-Lakers matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsLos Angeles Lakers
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us