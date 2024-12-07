Live updates: C's take on Marcus Smart, Grizzlies at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

This is Marcus Smart's first game against the Celtics since being traded to Memphis.

Smart spent his first nine NBA seasons in Boston.

The C's (19-4) enter on a three-game win streak. The Grizzlies (15-8) have won eight of their last 10.

Al Horford has been ruled out for the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis will return after missing Friday's game.

The Boston Celtics will welcome old friend Marcus Smart back to TD Garden for an emotional Saturday night showdown.

It will mark Smart's first game against the C's since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies after the 2022-23 NBA season. Boston parted ways with Smart in the deal to acquire big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Smart spent the first nine years of his career with the Celtics, helping them to five Eastern Conference Finals apperances and an NBA Finals berth. The scrappy point guard earned a reputation for his hustle and "winning plays," which made him a fan favorite in Boston.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Saturday's game: