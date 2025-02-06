Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Kyrie, Mavs at TD Garden

Boston enters Thursday's matchup on a four-game win streak.

By Justin Leger, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are back home for another NBA Finals rematch vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

This time, the C's will take on a Mavs squad that parted ways with superstar Luka Doncic in a stunning trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas received Anthony Davis in the deal, but the veteran will not make his Mavs debut in Boston. He is expected to suit up Saturday when Dallas hosts the Houston Rockets.

Boston beat Dallas 122-107 when the two teams faced off on Jan. 25. Derrick White led the way with 23 points, including 16 in the third quarter. The Celtics guard is coming off a clutch performance in Tuesday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he sealed the victory with four fourth-quarter 3-pointers.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's Celtics-Mavericks showdown:

