Live updates: Jaylen Brown returns as Celtics face Bucks in Milwaukee

Boston looks to improve to 2-0 against Milwaukee this season.

By Justin Leger and Darren Hartwell

What to Know

The reigning champion Boston Celtics are set to take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Fiserv Forum

The C's were victorious when these two teams faced off on Oct. 28. They cruised to a 119-108 victory behind a 30-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a 28-point outburst off the bench by Payton Pritchard.

Milwaukee (2-7) enters Sunday's game 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston (8-2) sits in second place, 2.5 games behind the 11-0 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game:

