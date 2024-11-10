Live updates: Jaylen Brown returns as Celtics face Bucks in Milwaukee

What to Know
- Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
- The Celtics (8-2) beat the Bucks (2-7) 119-108 on Oct. 28.
- Jayson Tatum has scored 30+ points in six of Boston's 10 games.
- Jaylen Brown is back in the lineup after missing the previous four games due to injury.
- Payton Pritchard leads the NBA in points off the bench this season (164).
The reigning champion Boston Celtics are set to take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Fiserv Forum
The C's were victorious when these two teams faced off on Oct. 28. They cruised to a 119-108 victory behind a 30-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a 28-point outburst off the bench by Payton Pritchard.
Milwaukee (2-7) enters Sunday's game 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston (8-2) sits in second place, 2.5 games behind the 11-0 Cleveland Cavaliers.
Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game: