Live updates: Celtics taking on Pelicans in New Orleans

Celtics beat Pelicans in a nail-biter on Jan. 12, 120-119.

Boston is 3-9 after a win this season.

Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 50.7 percent from 3-point range in January.

Jaylen Brown needs nine points to become the 15th player in C's history with 11,000 points.

The Boston Celtics will begin a three-game road trip Friday night when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

We were treated to a thriller the last time these two teams faced off on Jan. 12. The lowly Pelicans fought until the final buzzer as the Celtics squeaked out a 120-119 victory at TD Garden.

This time, the C's are coming off a dominant 122-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. They're just 3-9 after a win this season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Pelicans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET

