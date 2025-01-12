Live updates: Zion, Pelicans lead Celtics in first quarter

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 5:30 p.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live. Stay with us after the game for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live.

The Celtics started out 21-5, but they have a 6-6 record in their last 12 games.

The Pelicans have the worst record in the Western Conference at 8-31.

Zion Williamson returns for the Pelicans after serving a one-game suspension.

The Boston Celtics have not played championship-level basketball in recent weeks, but they have a great opportunity for a bounce back Sunday night at TD Garden.

Next up on the schedule for the Celtics is a matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans have a lot of talent, but injuries and other issues have resulted in them plummeting toward the bottom of the standings with a 3-13 record in their last 16 games, including an 11-game losing streak during that span. New Orleans' 8-31 record overall is tied with the Toronto Raptors for the second-worst in the NBA.

That said, the Celtics can't take the Pelicans lightly. New Orleans did beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road Friday, and it will have star forward Zion Williamson back in the lineup.

The Celtics led the Sacramento Kings at halftime on Friday but ended up losing by 17 points. Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored 23 points with a career-high 28 rebounds. The Kings were dominant inside, earning a 56-43 edge in rebounds and a 48-40 lead in points in the paint. The Celtics must defend the paint and rebound much better versus the Pelicans.

Will the Celtics get back on track with a win over the Pelicans? Follow our live blog below for score updates, injury news, video highlights and analysis.