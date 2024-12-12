Live updates: Celtics taking on Pistons at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 28 points in the C's 130-120 win over the Pistons on Dec. 4.

Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, and Jaden Springer are OUT for the Celtics.

Boston has won 11 consecutive games over Detroit.

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night as they welcome the Detroit Pistons back to TD Garden.

Joe Mazzulla's group returns from a four-day respite looking to bounce back from its Dec. 7 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It will have to accomplish that feat without Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy), Sam Hauser (right adductor strain), and Jaden Springer (illness, non-Covid).

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis will aim to duplicate their performances from the C's 130-120 win over the Pistons on Dec. 4., when they led the way with 28 and 26 points respectively. Boston has beaten Detroit in 11 consecutive matchups.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's game: