Live updates: Celtics taking on Pistons at TD Garden

Boston has won 10 consecutive games vs. Detroit.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg and Darren Hartwell

The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a 108-89 bounce-back win over the Miami Heat. Detroit is playing the second night of a back-to-back after coming up short in its NBA Cup showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The C's have won 10 consecutive games against the Pistons, including a 124-118 victory on Oct. 26. Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

