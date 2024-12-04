Live updates: Celtics taking on Pistons at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a 108-89 bounce-back win over the Miami Heat. Detroit is playing the second night of a back-to-back after coming up short in its NBA Cup showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The C's have won 10 consecutive games against the Pistons, including a 124-118 victory on Oct. 26. Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

