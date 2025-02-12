Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics host Spurs in last game before All-Star break

Boston has won four straight against San Antonio with an average point differential of +25.3.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg

The Boston Celtics will welcome the San Antonio Spurs to TD Garden before settling into the NBA All-Star break.

Wednesday's game marks the first matchup between these two teams this season. Boston has won four consecutive games against San Antonio dating back to Jan. 2023, with an average point differential of +25.3.

This time though, the Spurs will have another All-Star on the court alongside phenom Victor Wembanyama. They acquired De'Aaron Fox in a blockbuster deal with the Sacramento Kings before the trade deadline.

Jayson Tatum will look to stay hot after back-to-back stellar performances vs. the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. He'll have a chance to treat the TD Garden to a victory after emphasizing the importance of the Celtics improving on their home court.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game:

