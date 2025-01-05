Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Thunder face off in potential Finals preview

The West-leading Thunder enter Sunday's matchup on a 14-game win streak.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics look to stay hot as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Sunday matinee.

Boston enters the matchup with three consecutive wins, including two victories to begin its challenging four-game road trip. Oklahoma City enters on a 14-game win streak that has helped it vault to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Jaylen Brown (shoulder) will return to the C's lineup after a two-game absence. This will be just the second time all season that the Celtics have had their full roster available.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's showdown:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us