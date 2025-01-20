Live updates: Celtics, Warriors facing off on MLK Day

What to Know Tune into Celtics Pregame Live at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Warriors won first matchup vs. Celtics this season on Nov. 6, 118-112.

Boston (29-13) is 8-8 over its last 16 games.

Golden State (21-20) is looking for its third straight win.

Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski are OUT for Warriors.

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to face off in a Martin Luther King Day showdown at Chase Center.

Boston (29-13) hopes to bounce back from Saturday's crushing overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which brought its record to 8-8 over its last 16 games. Golden State (21-20), on the other hand, enters Monday's matchup looking for its third consecutive victory.

The Warriors will be short-handed against the C's as Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski have each been ruled out due to injuries. The Celtics have a clean injury report.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game: