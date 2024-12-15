Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Wizards facing off in Washington D.C.

Boston looks to beat Washington for the seventh consecutive matchup.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will take on the lowly Washington Wizards for a Sunday evening showdown in the nation's capital.

Boston earned its 20th win last Thursday vs. the Detroit Pistons. Washington, on the other hand, is dead last in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-20 record.

The Celtics have won six consecutive matchups against the Wizards, including two games this season. Jaylen Brown dropped a game-high 31 points in Boston's NBA Cup win over Washington on Nov. 22.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's game:

