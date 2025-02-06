Boston Celtics
Live updates: Latest Celtics news, rumors entering NBA trade deadline

Does Brad Stevens have another move up his sleeve?

By Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg

What to Know

Is another shoe about to drop in Boston?

The Celtics reportedly traded Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, continuing Brad Stevens' streak of making at least move ahead of every NBA trade deadline since taking over as president of basketball operations in June 2021.

While it seems highly unlikely that Stevens would tinker with Boston's championship core, the Celtics do have a pair of open roster spots and could look to add on the margins before Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow along with our live blog below as we keep you up to date on the latest Celtics news as well as trade news around the league:

