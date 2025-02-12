Are the Celtics superstitious? White, Mazzulla give incredible answers

Athletes at every level are notoriously superstitious. Whether it's eating the same meal, wearing the same shoes, or listening to the same music, many players and coaches swear by sticking with the same routine before game day.

Surprisingly, the Boston Celtics are just a "little 'stitious."

NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg caught up with C's players and head coach Joe Mazzulla with hopes of learning about their superstitions. Kristaps Porzingis, Neemias Queta, Al Horford, and Baylor Scheierman each stated they have none. Mazzulla shared an on-brand response.

"No. That's stupid," he said.

Sam Hauser likes to keep the same general routine on game days. Jrue Holiday prays before every game and kisses his wrist, and Payton Pritchard changes his shoes after a rough shooting performance.

Those certainly qualify as superstitions, but Derrick White's answer takes the cake.

"When I was real bad, I had to watch the same TV show or the movie. I had to eat the same thing. I have to drive the same way," he told Forsberg.

"I had a big rom-com (romantic comedy) thing. I had to watch a rom-com before (games)."

Which rom-coms, specifically?

"They kind of all blend together," he replied.

Fair enough.

Whatever White and the Celtics are doing before games, it's working. The C's are second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-16 record on their quest for a repeat. They'll look to keep it rolling Wednesday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in their final game before the NBA All-Star break.

