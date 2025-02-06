Celtics adding veteran wing Torrey Craig on buyout market

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night that the Boston Celtics would be targeting a wing on the NBA buyout market.

Two hours later, that mission was accomplished.

The Celtics have agreed to a deal with 34-year-old veteran Torrey Craig, his agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Craig last played for the Chicago Bulls, who waived him on Monday. He appeared in just nine games for Chicago this season while dealing with an ankle sprain. The eight-year veteran averaged 5.7 points per game for the Bulls last season while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

Craig likely won't be a major contributor in Boston, but he fills a need as a "three-and-D" wing with a proven track record. Craig is an excellent defender and reliable 3-point shooter who has shot 39 percent or better from beyond the arc in each of the last three seasons.

After beginning his professional basketball career in New Zealand -- where he was named the National Basketball League's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 -- Craig got his NBA break with the Denver Nuggets in 2017-18. He's played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Bulls since then.

The Celtics traded Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, so Craig will take that vacant roster spot. The Celtics still have an additional roster spot, but Stevens suggested Boston may keep that 15th spot open down the stretch to give itself roster flexibility.