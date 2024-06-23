Jaylen Brown

Celtics star offering reward for ring lost at championship parade

Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to ask fans for help to find the ring that he says he lost at the parade

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Celtics forward and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is looking for a missing ring, which he says was lost during the team's triumphant duck boat parade through the city on Friday.

Brown took to Instagram Saturday to ask fans for help to find the ring that he says was lost at the parade the day before.

"Reward for whoever finds this ring, lost it at the parade," Brown wrote on social media.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The apparently diamond-encrusted ring has Brown's 7uice logo.

The 7uice Foundation looks to connect youth to opportunities in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health, wellness, leadership and activism, plus sustainability and technology.

Brown was front and center at the Celtics' championship duck boat parade on Friday.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Celtics wing Jaylen Brown spins a basketball during Boston's 2024 championship parade.
The 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics took to the streets to share title No. 18 with all their fans!

More on the Celtics' championship parade

Celtics Jun 20

Boston celebrates Celtics 18th championship: Watch the full parade here

Boston Celtics Jun 22

Some Celtics kept partying after the parade. Here's where 

Boston Celtics Jun 21

Best signs from Celtics championship parade: Fans troll Luka, Embiid

This article tagged under:

Jaylen Brown
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us