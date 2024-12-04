2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals matchups, schedule, how to watch

Then there were eight.

Group stage action of the 2024 NBA Cup concluded Tuesday, cementing this year's quarterfinal matchups.

There will be a new tournament champion this year, as the Los Angeles Lakers failed to advance from their group, ending the chance of a repeat bid. Additionally, the Boston Celtics, the reigning league champions, also didn't progress.

But teams like the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks did go through. So, what is the upcoming NBA Cup schedule and how can you watch? Here's what to know:

What are the NBA Cup quarterfinal matchups?

Here's a conference-by-conference look at the quarterfinal games:

Eastern Conference

No. 4 Orlando Magic vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 3 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 2 New York Knicks

Western Conference

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 Houston Rockets

What is the NBA Cup quarterfinals schedule?

Quarterfinals of the tournament will transpire on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11. The semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

No. 4 Magic vs. No. 1 Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 1 Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 11

No. 3 Hawks vs. No. 2 Knicks, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 2 Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

How to watch, stream the NBA Cup quarterfinals

Games on Tuesday will be broadcast on TNT, while ESPN and TNT will carry the Wednesday matches.

When is the 2024 NBA Cup Final?

The last two teams standing will meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Emirates NBA Cup 2024, the league’s second-annual in-season competition, is set to tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Featuring new colors and designs, GALvanize reporter Drew Jones ranks the best and worst Emirates NBA Cup courts.

What happens to teams eliminated from the NBA Cup?

The 22 teams that did not advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals have each been assigned two regular season games.

The first will be played on either Dec. 12 or 13 and the second will be played on Dec. 15 or 16. Each team will play one home game and one road game in that span.