Netflix announces star-studded season 2 cast for NBA docuseries ‘Starting 5'

Netflix is rolling out a new, star-studded "Starting 5" for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The second season of the Netflix docuseries will follow Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Starting 5 season two roster is OFFICIAL:



Jaylen Brown

Kevin Durant

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden pic.twitter.com/7Gaq7RlVzB — Netflix (@netflix) October 29, 2024

Netflix officially announced the first season of "Starting 5" in August with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis taking center stage. The 10-episode first season premiered on Oct. 9.

Durant is in his 17th NBA season and second full season with the Phoenix Suns. Fresh off his fourth Olympic gold medal with Team USA, Durant is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Speaking of the Finals, Netflix will follow a Celtics star for the second straight season. The streaming giant chronicled Tatum during Boston's title-winning 2023-24 season, and will now follow the 2024 Finals MVP in Brown.

Harden has taken the reins of the new-look Clippers in a new building. The former MVP is no longer a member of a "Big Three," as Paul George left in free agency to join the Philadelphia 76ers and Kawhi Leonard is sidelined indefinitely with a lingering knee injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton are two of the NBA's most promising young point guards. The former is an MVP frontrunner after leading the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference a year ago, while the latter helped guide the Pacers to a surprising Eastern Conference finals berth.

Netflix did not announce when "Starting 5" season 2 would premiere.