nba

NBA's Best Halloween Costumes in the Past Decade

Ahead of Halloween, we take a look at some of the most creative costumes NBA players have styled over the past decade

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Give 'em pumpkin to talk about!

Well, that's what these NBA stars have done over the years, rocking some creepy and creative Halloween costumes.

With Halloween right around the corner, it's only fitting to take a look at some of the looks that have captured the basketball world's attention -- some with their families and others stealing the moment solo.

Here are 15 costumes NBA players have rocked in the past decade:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

entertainment

Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast

celtics

This Incredible Marcus Smart Stat Highlights His Elite Defense for Celtics

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz

Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Javale McGee, Dallas Mavericks

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves

This article tagged under:

nba
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us