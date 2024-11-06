Everything to know about the 2024-25 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates, more

It's almost time for the expanded College Football Playoff.
The first projection has been released for the 12-team format, which will debut this season as a dozen teams will battle for the national championship.
With so many games on the docket, there are a lot of factors to consider -- from the schedule to the broadcasters to the host stadiums.
Here's all the info for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff:
When is the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?
The College Football Playoff will take place from Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan. 20, 2025.
2024-25 College Football Playoff full schedule
While we don't know who will be in the playoff just yet, we do know the dates and times for all 11 games. Here's the full schedule:
|Round
|Date
|Time
|Bowl game
|First round
|Dec. 20
|8 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round
|Dec. 21
|12 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round
|Dec. 21
|4 p.m. ET
|N/A
|First round
|Dec. 21
|8 p.m. ET
|N/A
|Quarterfinals
|Dec. 31
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Fiesta Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Jan. 1
|1 p.m. ET
|Peach Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Jan. 1
|5 p.m. ET
|Rose Bowl
|Quarterfinals
|Jan. 1
|8:45 p.m. ET
|Sugar Bowl
|Semifinals
|Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Orange Bowl
|Semifinals
|Jan. 10
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Championship
|Jan. 20
|7:30 p.m. ET
|National Championship
2024-25 College Football Playoff hosts, home stadiums, locations
The first round games will be played at home stadiums for the higher seed, so those four games still do not have a location confirmed.
Beyond that, the hosts for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship are all locked in.
- Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
- Sugar Bowl: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Orange Bowl: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- Cotton Bowl Classic: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- National Championship: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
What channel is the College Football Playoff on?
The 11 playoff games will air on ABC, ESPN or TNT.
Two first-round games will be broadcasted by TNT, while the other two will be on both ABC and ESPN. For the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship, ESPN is set to broadcast the games.
College Football Playoff rankings 2024-25
The first projection was released on Tuesday, with No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Miami (FL) and No. 4 BYU claiming the top-four seeds and byes.
Here's how the projected first-round bracket looks:
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama
- No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
- No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Indiana