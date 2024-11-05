NCAA Football

First College Football Playoff rankings of 2024-25 season revealed

Oregon and Georgia lead the rankings entering Week 11

By Sanjesh Singh

The first ranking of the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs has arrived.

Entering Week 11, the top four seeds are No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Miami (FL) and No. 4 BYU.

Here's how the projected first-round bracket looks as things are expected to change after the weekend:

  • No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State
  • No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama
  • No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
  • No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Indiana

When is the first round of the CFP?

The first round of the 2024-25 CFP will begin on Friday, Dec. 20.

How many teams get byes in the CFP? 

In the new format with 12 teams, the top four seeds go straight into the quarterfinals.

Where is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The 2025 CFP title will transpire in Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Who won the the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines won the most recent title game 34-14 over the Washington Huskies.

