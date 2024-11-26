Deion Sanders blasts ‘idiotic' snub of Travis Hunter from Jim Thorpe Award

It sounds like Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is going to get the Jim Thorpe Award -- just not the trophy for the 2024 season.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders sounded off in a press conference Tuesday after Hunter was not named a finalist for the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award. The three finalists for the award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back, are Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

The Jim Thorpe Award was actually won by Sanders in 1988 when he starred at Florida State. But Sanders said he's now going to give his trophy to Hunter following the snub.

“How? How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award?” Sanders asked. “You can have my award. You can have it back. Matter of fact, I’m gonna give him mine. I ain’t using it, it's just sitting up there collecting dust. So Travis can have my Thorpe Award because if this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football, that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and he is -- I would say arguably, but I don't think it's really an argument about this young man being the best defensive back in college football.

"He rarely gets thrown at, he's won a game tackling for us and he's always on point. So if you bring up the statistics, I don't know how in the world is Travis Hunter not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award? They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award, and he can have mine. Whoever’s voting down there, whoever is bringing it home — thank you, because I don’t even want mine now.”

"I don't know how in the world is Travis Hunter not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award."



Deion Sanders says he will give Travis Hunter his Jim Thorpe award after being 'snubbed' ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6rTLmQo9Ee — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2024

In addition to racking up 82 catches for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns at wide receiver, Hunter has been a lockdown corner for the Buffaloes this season. He's been targeted just 34 times across 11 games, according to DNVR Sports, giving up 134 coverage yards.

Hunter has recorded three interceptions, nine passes defended and 31 total tackles. He also made a game-winning forced fumble at the 1-yard line in overtime to complete a comeback win against Baylor.

In comparison to the other three finalists, Hunter ranks second in interceptions behind Barron, first in passes defended and fourth in tackles.

While Hunter won't be getting this season's Jim Thorpe Award, he is in the running for several other top honors. He's a finalist for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player), Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver), Bednarik Award (top defensive player), Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) and Walter Camp Award (player of the year).

It's also widely expected that Hunter will take home the prestigious Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's most outstanding player.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Here is how the new 12-team CFP will work starting in the 2024-25 season.