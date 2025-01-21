When does the 2025 college football season start? What to know

Ohio State may have just been crowned national champions, but every other program will be looking at when they can start their respective path to similar glory.

The Buckeyes took a commanding 31-7 lead over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter of the title game, but Riley Leonard and Co. didn't back down and made it a one-score game late in the fourth.

In the end, Ryan Day finally delivered for the Buckeyes to end a title drought right on the decade, while Marcus Freeman couldn't help Notre Dame end its wait persisting since 1988.

So, when will Day and the Buckeyes begin their title defense while Freeman and more look to claim the throne? Here's what to know about the upcoming season:

When does the 2025 college football season start?

The 2025 college football season is expected to start on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Week Zero.

Will the 12-team CFP format return in the 2025 season?

Following Ohio State's inaugural win in the 12-team CFP format, it is slated to return for the 2025-26 campaign. Exact dates are not yet known. The CFP committee hasn't ruled out making possible tweaks to the format, however.

Key college football games in 2025

From classic rivalries like Alabama vs. Georgia to Ohio State vs. Michigan, among others, the early portion of the 2025 schedule is set to feature some possible classics. Ohio State will have a rematch against Texas after their CFP bout to open the season, with Arch Manning likely to be QB1 for the Longhorns.

Runner-ups Notre Dame will also open the season on a strong note, with Miami (FL.) set to be its first matchup, though Cam Ward will be NFL-bound. LSU will also seek a season-opening win with Brian Kelly when it starts off against Clemson on Aug. 30.

When is the 2026 CFP National Championship game?

The next title game is just about a year away. The 2026 edition will be hosted on Monday, Jan. 19.

Where is the 2026 CFP National Championship game?

With Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosting the 2025 game, the 2026 venue will shift to Miami.

While these top five colleges might not enjoy the same glamour as traditional football powerhouses, they have proven themselves in another way by producing the highest-earning NFL players.