NFL

New Era Unveils 2023 NFL Draft Hats for Every Team

Here's what the new cap looks like for the 2023 draft in Kansas City

By Nick Goss

New Era unveils 2023 NFL Draft hats for every team, including Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most memorable moments for every player selected in the NFL Draft is getting the hat of your new team and putting it on for the first time.

With each new year brings a new hat, and the official 2023 NFL Draft hats were unveiled Monday by New Era. 

Here's a look at the template New Era crafted for 2023:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Each team has two versions of the design: snapbacks and baseball caps, both coming in fitted sizes. Each version costs $45.99 before taxes on New Era's official shop.

This year's draft is scheduled to begin April 27 in Kansas City.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNFL draft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us