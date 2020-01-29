New Odds for Tom Brady’s 2020 Team Reveal Patriots’ Primary Competition

Want to get a sense of where Tom Brady will play in 2020? Just follow the money.

We're not talking about the money the New England Patriots quarterback will demand when he becomes a free agent on March 18 (although that will play a huge role).

We're talking about the money sports bettors are wagering on Brady's future -- and how sportsbooks are setting the odds.

Here are the latest odds for where Brady will be playing on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

New England Patriots: -335

Los Angeles Chargers: +400

Indianapolis Colts: +900

Tennessee Titans: +1600

Carolina Panthers: +2000

Cleveland Browns: +2000

Denver Broncos: +2000

Las Vegas Raiders: +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2500

New England fans will be pleased to see that the Patriots are strong favorites to bring Brady back -- and that their odds of keeping Brady have actually improved since they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round. (Many sportsbooks set odds for Brady's Patriots return around -200 at that time.)

According to DraftKings' latest odds, New England doesn't have much stiff competition, either: Only the Chargers, Colts and Titans are below +2000 to land the 42-year-old QB.

Los Angeles and Tennessee both make sense as Brady landing spots: Brady has family and friends in Southern California and would bring buzz to a Chargers team moving into a brand-new stadium, while the Titans offer familiarity with Brady's close friend Mike Vrabel as head coach.

The Colts are a curious presence on this list after going 7-9 under ex-Brady backup Jacoby Brissett last season. But perhaps Brady would find intrigue in a franchise with ample cap space and a strong offensive line.

We likely won't know Brady's free-agent choice until March 18 at the earliest. The sportsbooks are good way to gauge which way the wind is blowing, though.

