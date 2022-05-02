Robinson Cano

Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

Cano, who's under contract through 2023, is owed $24 million this year and the next

By Eric Mullin

With MLB rosters shrinking from 28 to 26 players on Monday, the New York Mets cut ties with a big-name player.

The Mets designated eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment.

The 39-year-old had gotten off to a rough start to the 2022 season, hitting just .195/.233/.268 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the first-place Mets. He was making his return to the field this season after missing all of 2021 due to a second PED suspension.

Cano, who's under contract through 2023, is owed $24 million this year and the next. The Seattle Mariners, who dealt Cano to New York in 2018, are on the hook for $3.75 million each season.

Cano is the closest active player to 3,000 hits with 2,632.

