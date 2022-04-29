New York Mets

Mets Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies

It's the first no-hitter of the MLB season and second in Mets history

By Max Molski

Mets throw combined no-hitter against Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second time in franchise history, the New York Mets have thrown a no-hitter.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the Mets' bullpen pulled off a combined no-no in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday. It's the first combined no-hitter ever for the Mets, 17th combined no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, 315th no-hitter in MLB history and the first no-hitter of any kind this MLB season.

Megill got things started by tossing five strikeouts and three walks on 88 pitches across the first five innings. The Phillies came close to getting their first hit in the third inning, but Brandon Nimmo robbed Jean Segura with a diving catch in center field:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Mets got their first two runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Jeff McNeil, and the bullpen took over from there. Drew Smith went the next 1 1/3 innings, setting down four Phillies on strikeouts.

After that, it was Joely Rodriguez's turn. The former Phillie entered in the seventh inning and was removed with one out in the eighth. Seth Lugo entered the game and got a pair of Phillies to pop out to end the inning.

Closer Edwin Diaz came in to face the heart of the Phillies' lineup in the top of the ninth and closed the door emphatically, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to seal the deal.

Despite not getting any hits, the Phillies made the Mets work for their accomplishment. It took New York 159 pitches in total, the most ever on record in a no-hitter.

The combined no-hitter comes nearly 10 years after Johan Santana made Mets history with his no-no against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2012.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

MLB 49 mins ago

MLB No-Hitters Tracker: What Games Were No-Hitters in the 2022 Season?

NFL 1 hour ago

Titans Land Malik Willis in Third Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Mets now hold the best record in baseball at 15-6 and have a crowning moment to mark their red-hot start.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York MetsMLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us