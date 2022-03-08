NFL franchise tag: These players were tagged before the deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The franchise tag deadline has officially passed as of 4 p.m. ET on March 8, and plenty of big-name players are now off the market.

Even though the tag window opened two weeks ago, nobody made a move until the Browns tagged tight end David Njoku on Monday. That began a flurry of tag-related moves leading up to the Tuesday deadline.

Tagged players and their team have until July 15 to work out a multi-year contract. If no extension is signed by then, the player will work on the one-year deal for the 2022 season. Players can also be traded after being tagged.

Here’s a look at all the players tagged prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and the salary they will receive in 2022 if a long-term deal isn’t reached before July 15:

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: $18.419 million

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $18.419 million

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: $10.931 million

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: $10.931 million

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: $10.931 million

OT Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs: $16.662 million

OT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: $16.662 million

S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals: $12.911 million

Several notable players did not receive the franchise tag and will hit the open market when free agency opens next week:

