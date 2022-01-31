NFL Free Agency Tracker: Start Date, Cap Space, Top Available Players

Everything you need to know before 2022 NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Even though the NFL season is nearing its conclusion, we can't stop thinking about football just yet.
The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.
That excitement, of course, will only be heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks potentially on the move. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and others could be in new places – on or off the field – when the 2022 NFL season begins in the fall.
Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams can begin speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space?
The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.
Entering the 2022 offseason, here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most salary cap space (per Spotrac):
- Miami Dolphins: $66,167,360
- Los Angeles Chargers: $62,400,267
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $61,334,233
- Cincinnati Bengals: $56,398,062
- New York Jets: $47,649,012
- Seattle Seahawks: $42,834,892
- Indianapolis Colts: $42,227,420
- Denver Broncos: $40,389,581
- Washington Football Team: $35,989,581
- Chicago Bears: $30,204,286
Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position entering free agency, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the fewest amount of cap space:
- New Orleans Saints: -$76,497,695
- Green Bay Packers: -$46,495,123
- Dallas Cowboys: -$25,394,940
- Minnesota Vikings: -$15,714,133
- New York Giants: -$7,267,436
- Atlanta Falcons: -$6,485,266
- Buffalo Bills: -$1,347,316
- Tennessee Titans: -$936,661
- Los Angeles Rams: $190,313
- Arizona Cardinals: $4,570,098
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?
Like every year, there are a number of difference-making free agents. How many of them actually reach the open market remains to be seen, as teams can use the franchise tag or negotiate a new deal before the legal tampering period in March.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:
Quarterbacks
- Jameis Winston, Saints
- Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
- Cam Newton, Panthers
- Marcus Mariota, Raiders
- Mitch Trubisky, Bills
- Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins
- Andy Dalton, Bears
- Tyrod Taylor, Texans
- Trevor Siemian, Saints
- Brian Hoyer, Patriots
Running backs
- Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
- James Conner, Cardinals
- Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
- Devonta Freeman, Ravens
- Damien Williams, Bears
- Melvin Gordon, Broncos
- David Johnson, Texans
- Marlon Mack, Colts
- Darrel Williams, Chiefs
- Sony Michel, Rams
- Brandon Bolden, Patriots
- James White, Patriots
- Jordan Howard, Eagles
- Alex Collins, Seahawks
- Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
- Jeff Wilson, 49ers
- Raheem Mostert, 49ers
- Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers
- Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
- Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
- D’Onta Foreman, Titans
- J.D. McKissic, Washington
Wide receivers
- A.J. Green, Cardinals
- Christian Kirk, Cardinals
- Sammy Watkins, Ravens
- Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
- Isaiah McKenzie, Bills
- Allen Robinson, Bears
- Cedric Wilson, Cowboys
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys
- Davante Adams, Packers
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
- Danny Amendola, Texans
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- D.J. Chark, Jaguars
- Byron Pringle, Chiefs
- Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
- Mike Wiliams, Chargers
- Odell Beckham Jr., Rams
- Zay Jones, Raiders
- Will Fuller, Dolphins
- Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
- Braxton Berrios, Jets
- Jamison Crowder, Jets
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
- Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
- Adam Humphries, Washington
Tight ends
- Zach Ertz, Cardinals
- Maxx Williams, Cardinals
- Hayden Hurst, Ravens
- Jimmy Graham, Bears
- C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
- David Njoku, Browns
- Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
- Robert Tonyan, Packers
- Mo Alie-Cox, Colts
- Jared Cook, Chargers
- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
- Tyler Conklin, Vikings
- Evan Engram, Giants
- Gerald Everett, Seahawks
- Will Dissly, Seahawks
- O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
- Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
- Anthony Firkser, Titans
- Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Offensive tackles
- Riley Reiff, Bengals
- Eric Fisher, Colts
- Cam Robinson, Jaguars
- Orlando Brown, Chiefs
- Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
- Joseph Noteboom, Rams
- Trent Brown, Patriots
- Terron Armstead, Saints
- Morgan Moses, Jets
- Duane Brown, Seahawks
Offensive guards
- Max Garcia, Cardinals
- Ike Boettger, Bills
- James Daniels, Bears
- Connor Williams, Cowboys
- Andrew Norwell, Jaguars
- Michael Schofield, Chargers
- Austin Corbett, Rams
- Ted Karras, Patriots
- Will Hernandez, Giants
- Trai Turner, Steelers
- Laken Tomlinson, 49ers
- Alex Cappa, Buccaneers
- Brandon Scherff, Washington
Centers
- Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
- Matt Paradis, Panthers
- Austin Blythe, Chiefs
- Brian Allen, Rams
- Billy Price, Giants
- Ethan Pocic, Seahawks
- Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers
- Ben Jones, Titans
EDGE rushers
- Chandler Jones, Cardinals
- Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons
- Justin Houston, Ravens
- Pernell McPhee, Ravens
- Jerry Hughes, Bills
- Hasson Reddick, Panthers
- Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
- Takkarist McKinley, Browns
- Randy Gregory, Cowboys
- Alex Okafor, Chiefs
- Melvin Ingram, Chiefs
- Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers
- Von Miller, Rams
- Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins
- Everson Griffen, Vikings
- Derek Barnett, Eagles
- Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles
- Rasheem Green, Seahawks
- Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
- Harold Landry, Titans
Defensive linemen
- Brandon Williams, Ravens
- Calais Campbell, Ravens
- Akiem Hicks, Bears
- B.J. Hill, Bengals
- Malik Jackson, Browns
- Jarran Reed, Chiefs
- Linval Joseph, Chargers
- Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams
- Gerald McCoy, Raiders
- Solomon Thomas, Raiders
- Sheldon Richardson, Vikings
- Danny Shelton, Giants
- Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets
- Al Woods, Seahawks
- Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
Linebackers
- Foyesade Oluokun, Falcons
- Alec Ogletree, Bears
- Keanu Neal, Cowboys
- Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
- Kenny Young, Broncos
- De’Vondre Campbell, Packers
- Christian Kirksey, Texans
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans
- Kyzir White, Chargers
- K.J. Wright, Raiders
- Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
- Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots
- Jamie Collins, Patriots
- Kwon Alexander, Saints
- Rashaan Evans, Titans
- Jon Bostic, Washington
Cornerbacks
- Levi Wallace, Bills
- Stephon Gilmore, Panthers
- Bryce Callahan, Broncos
- Kyle Fuller, Broncos
- Rasul Douglas, Packers
- Xavier Rhodes, Colts
- Charvarius Ward, Chiefs
- Casey Hayward, Raiders
- Chris Harris Jr., Chargers
- Darious Williams, Rams
- Justin Coleman, Dolphins
- Patrick Peterson, Vikings
- J.C. Jackson, Patriots
- Joe Haden, Steelers
- D.J. Reed, Seahawks
- Sidney Jones, Seahawks
- Carlton Davis, Buccaneers
- Richard Sherman, Buccaneers
- K’Waun Williams, 49ers
Safeties
- Duron Harmon, Falcons
- Tashaun Gipson, Bears
- Jessie Bates III, Bengals
- Jayron Kearse, Cowboys
- Kareem Jackson, Broncos
- Justin Reid, Texans
- Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
- Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Marcus Williams, Saints
- Jabrill Peppers, Giants
- Marcus Maye, Jets
- Rodney McLeod, Eagles
- Anthony Harris, Eagles
- Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
- Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers
- Bobby McCain, Washington