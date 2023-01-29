The four best teams in football are taking the field with berths in Super Bowl LVII on the line.

Championship Sunday will get underway in Philadelphia when the No. 1 Eagles host the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles have been the team to beat in the NFC all season long, but they will need to snap a 12-game 49ers win streak to reach another Super Bowl.

Over in the AFC, there’s a conference championship rematch. Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge last year’s playoff loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals when they meet up again at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who will punch their tickets to Glendale, Ariz., and who will be sent packing on the cusp of the Super Bowl? Follow along for the latest news and more from championship Sunday: