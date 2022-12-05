NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 13 Action

NFL Power Rankings: Where Eagles stand after crushing Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback.

When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, one of the NFC favorites likely exited the championship picture.

While the 49ers were left to pick up the pieces after losing Garoppolo, the NFC’s two other Super Bowl contenders continued brutalizing their opponents. The Eagles eviscerated the Titans behind four touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, while the Cowboys steamrolled the Colts in primetime.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Over in the AFC, the Bills have their groove back, and the Chiefs have a Bengals problem.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields returned after a one-game absence and had the Bears in position to knock off the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers made just enough plays to keep Green Bay’s slim playoff hopes alive on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Here’s where each team stands after Sunday’s Week 13 action.

32. Houston Texans (1-10-1): The Texans are an embarrassment on the field. I’m not even sure you can sell this level of a rebuild to a fan base.

31. Carolina Panthers (4-8): If the Panthers were a smart organization, they’d hire DeMeco Ryans to be their head coach the second the season ends. That’s a big if.

30. Los Angeles Rams (3-9): The Rams are the first team since the 2003 Bucs to have a losing record the year after winning the Super Bowl. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the champs.

29. Denver Broncos (3-9): You know it’s bad when a team makes a pregame promotional graphic without its $200 million quarterback. That’s all right, perhaps more teammates will show up to Russ’ B-Day celly next year.

28. Chicago Bears (3-10): Justin Fields had his best game as a passer this season, but the Bears once again crumpled in winning time. The draft position is nice, but eventually, this team needs to win.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8): The Jags didn’t force a punt Sunday against the Lions. Embarrassing.

26. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1): Jim Harbaugh, Colts head coach, has a nice ring to it.

25. New Orleans Saints (4-8): If the Saints win Monday, the NFC South becomes a four-team race to seven or eight wins. No one needs that kind of negativity in their life.

24. Atlanta Falcons (5-8): It might be time to give Desmond Ridder a shot in Atlanta.

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-8): All of a sudden, the Cardinals are in a division with Brock Purdy, John Wolford and Geno Smith as the other three starting quarterbacks. And yet, they face an elimination scenario in Week 14. Unacceptable job by Kliff Kingsbury.

22. Cleveland Browns (5-7): Deshaun Watson returned and didn’t look anything like a $230 million quarterback. The Browns better hope that’s the product of rust. They can’t get their soul back.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7): Is Mike Tomlin going to mess around and be over .500 again?

20. Detroit Lions (5-7): Don’t look now, but the 5-7 Lions are lurking for a playoff spot in the woeful NFC.

19. New England Patriots (6-6): If Matt Patricia is going to be the offensive coordinator next season, Mac Jones should demand a trade. What the Patriots are doing to their young quarterback is malpractice.

18. New York Jets (7-5): Doesn’t matter if it’s Mike White, Betty White or Vanna White behind center. I can't take the Jets serious as contenders.

17. Green Bay Packers (5-8): Aaron Rodgers beat the Bears again, but that doesn’t cover up the eyesore that is the Packers’ offense. I’m not sure even the great (and banged-up) Rodgers can put lipstick on that pig.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6): The calendar just turned to December, and we’re already hearing whispers of Tom Brady returning to New England for one final season. That’s how you know things are grim in Tampa.

15. New York Giants (7-4-1): The Giants and Commanders came into Sunday’s game with similar records and similar team profiles. It’s no surprise they left the Meadowlands with a tie.

14. Washington Commanders (7-5-1): See the above comment.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7): The Raiders are really going to regret losing to Andy Dalton, Jeff Saturday, Kliff Kingsbury and the Jaguars.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6): Someone in L.A. needs to get Sean Payton on the horn to coach the Chargers. Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi are wasting Justin Herbert.

11. Tennessee Titans (7-5): The Titans getting pantsed by the Eagles, highlighting the difference between an average team with good coaching and a Super Bowl contender.

10. Seattle Seahawks (7-5): With Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the Seahawks now have a chance to win the NFC West and get a top-three pick, courtesy of the Broncos. Pete Carroll continues to live a charmed life.

9. Minnesota Vikings (10-2): Someone let me know when the Vikings go one-and-done in the playoffs.

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-4): There are many reasons to be concerned about the Ravens, starting with Lamar Jackson’s knee injury. But on Sunday, Baltimore found a way to win with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, something they failed to do down the stretch last season when Jackson was out. That’s not nothing.

7. San Francisco 49ers (8-4): A big win over the Dolphins was dampened by the season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. With their Super Bowl dreams fading, the 49ers’ only chance is for Kyle Shanahan to pull out every trick in his bag to help Brock Purdy succeed. The 49ers deserved better this season, but they still can’t shake the injury curse that continues to haunt them.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4): The 49ers’ defense was the worst possible matchup for the Dolphins. The good news? There aren’t any other units that can give the ‘Fins fits like the Niners.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3): It’s safe to say the Chiefs have a Bengals problem.

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-3): Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the Cowboys on Monday. Hard to see Jerry Jones letting him leave Dallas without signing a contract.

3. Buffalo Bills (9-3): Josh Allen is a special talent, but the Bills’ trade for Stefon Diggs is what really sparked his ascent.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4): I’m ready to put the Bengals on the same plane as the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC. With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, they can beat anyone and have the Chiefs’ number at the moment. (Yes, I have a very contagious case of Burrow fever.)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1): With Garoppolo done for the season, only the Cowboys stand between the Eagles and a Super Bowl berth.