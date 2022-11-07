NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers to Partake in Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Bidding War' With Cowboys

The star wideout is recovering from a torn ACL but could have several suitors

By Tom Dierberger

Odell Beckham Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, remains a free agent.

The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing the star receiver and will have plenty of competition in acquiring his talent.

"It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now," NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday of Beckham's future desintation. "I know [Buffalo Bills linebacker] Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys.

"And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

Beckham, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of last season after being released by the Cleveland Browns, suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI.

He's still working his way back but could be ready to contribute to an NFL team sooner than originally anticipated.

“Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week,” Glazer said. “Full clear, no limitations at all, then after that it’s just up for a team to get his conditioning up and obviously get a playbook down.”

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver notched 48 receptions for 593 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Rams over 12 games last year -- eight in the regular season and four playoff tilts.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, 49ers general manager John Lynch expressed interest in Beckham.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch told Maiocco. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available.

"And we always will look.”

In the eyes of many, the 49ers won the 2022 NFL trade deadline by acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, a move that gave coach Kyle Shanahan's offense a star-packed punch.

There's a chance another proven offensive weapon in Beckham could arrive in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's huddle someday soon.

