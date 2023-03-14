NFL Rumors: Giants Acquire TE Darren Waller in Trade With Raiders

Report: Giants acquire Darren Waller in trade with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Giants are getting some new weapons for Daniel Jones.

The team reportedly acquired former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants are trading for Raiders TE Darren Waller, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The Raiders are receiving a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 100) that the Giants acquired when they dealt wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The 30-year-old Waller spent the last five seasons with the Raiders, posting consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. He recorded a career season in 2020 when he set personal bests in every major statistical category with 107 receptions, 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

He has been plagued by injury over the last two seasons, playing in a combined 20 games. He had 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.

Waller, who is under contract for four more seasons, is set to make $11 million in base salary this season, per Spotrac.

The addition comes one week after the Giants re-signed Jones, giving the 25-year old quarterback a four-year, $160 million deal. With New York lacking proven downfield weapons last season, first-year coach Brian Daboll built a conservative offense around Jones' strengths. A 2019 first-round pick, Jones responded with a career year while guiding the surprising Giants to the divisional round.

Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 carries. The Giants' leading receiver last season was Darius Slayton, who had 46 catches for 724 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round pick, had 30 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Waller becomes a proven receiving threat for a Giants team that was 26th in the NFL last season with 185.7 passing yards per game, the second fewest of all 2022 playoff teams.