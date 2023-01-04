NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Panthers Owner Discuss Possible Head Coaching Job

Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason.

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were to give him an offer this upcoming offseason.

ESPN's David Newton reported Tuesday, citing a league source, that Harbaugh already has had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's potential head coach opening.

The conversation, according to Newton's source, was not characterized as an interview as interviews will begin after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, who replaced Matt Rhule after he was fired mid-season, is believed to be a strong candidate for the position as well, league sources told Newton.

Harbaugh, according to Queen City News, reportedly has "serious interest" in the Panthers job and the feeling might just be mutual.

After coaching the Wolverines for the past eight seasons, Harbaugh, if hired, would be returning to the NFL for the first time since agreeing to mutually part ways with the 49ers in 2014. He guided San Francisco to an 8-8 record that season.

In four seasons as coach of the 49ers, Harbaugh posted a 44-19-1 record, including two NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

