Report: Giants looking to trade 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kadarius Toney's New York Giants tenure could be short-lived.

The Giants are looking to trade Toney and are calling teams to see what the 2021 first-round wide receiver could fetch in a deal, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

"There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago," Leonard writes. "His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The regime that drafted Toney is no longer running the show, as general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge have been replaced by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, respectively.

Toney has been a no-show for the first voluntary offseason program under Daboll. The head coach said earlier this week that the wideout doesn't even have the Giants' new playbook yet.

Toney, 23, was selected 20th overall by New York in last year's draft. As a rookie, he tallied 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns while being limited to 10 games played due to several injuries. During his best performance in 2021, a 10-catch, 189-yard effort against the Dallas Cowboys, Toney was ejected for throwing a punch.

The Giants already own two top-10 picks and five total selections in the first three rounds of next week's NFL draft.