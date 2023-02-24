NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Very Likely' to Trade Jalen Ramsey in Coming Weeks

The reported move could follow the news of Bobby Wagner's impending release

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Rams 'very likely' to trade Jalen Ramsey in coming weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another star could soon be leaving Hollywood.

Just one day after the Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources, that the Rams have held trade talks centered on cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Pelissero added that league sources believe it's "very likely" Ramsey, 28, is traded in the coming weeks.  

While Wagner had just finished the first year of a five-year, $50 million contract, Ramsey is in the middle of a five-year, $100 million contract. The No. 5 overall pick in 2016 is set to make $17 million in 2023 and isn't scheduled to hit free agency until 2026.

Los Angeles looks to be finding ways to clear cap space ahead of the new league year, and though Ramsey is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro who helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in 2022, he could be the next star defender after Wagner to depart.

Ramsey seemingly reacted to the rumor on Twitter with a series of tweets:

NFL free agency opens on Wednesday, March 15.

