NFL Postpones Steelers-Titans Game Until Later in Season

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday

The NFL postponed Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day afer the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.

The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL just after its Week 3. Eric Mitchell, the president of LifeFlip Media, joined LX News to explain what we should expect for the rest of the football season.

