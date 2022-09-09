All NFL Final Scores Through Week 1 of 2022 Regular Season

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is finally underway.

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills got things started on Thursday, and it was Josh Allen and Co. that dominated the competition en route to a 31-10 victory.

Allen threw for 297 yards on 26 for 31 passing to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 56 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Former Ram Von Miller had his revenge game on the defensive side for Buffalo as he sacked Matthew Stafford twice, pacing the Bills toward a seven sack night.

Los Angeles had a night to forget after winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals in February. Stafford threw three untimely interceptions, the running game was non-existent and Jalen Ramsey did not fare well against Stefon Diggs.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are still 15 games left to play in Week 1, with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks rounding out the week on Monday Night Football. Here are the remaining matchups and pending scores this weekend: