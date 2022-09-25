NFL Twitter, Dan Orlovsky Roast Jimmy Garoppolo for Stepping Out for Safety

Orlovsky, Twitter roast Jimmy G stepping out of bounds for safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the 2022 NFL season took a disastrous turn midway through the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

With the 49ers pinned back at their own 1-yard line, Garoppolo took the snap on second-and-10 but his drop-back caused him to step out of bounds, resulting in a safety and two points for the Broncos.

Garoppolo and the 49ers actually are fortunate he stepped out of bounds because his pass was intercepted and returned for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

No one in the world was happier to see Garoppolo's miscue than former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who infamously did the same thing in 2008 while facing the Minnesota Vikings.

No matter what happened the rest of the game, this Dan Orlovsky safety would be one of the most memorable bloopers in NFL history.



What made it even worse: the Lions went on to lose by two points...



(Oct. 12, 2008) #DETvsMIN @JaredAllen69 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/uFoDvzHDdi — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 4, 2018

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER



FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

NFL fans and media had a field day with Garoppolo's gaff.

Garoppolo just got @danorlovsky7 trending!!! — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 26, 2022

Jimmy G did an Orlovsky Lite. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 26, 2022

Dan Orlovsky about to start trending — J.A. Adande (@jadande) September 26, 2022

Wyd Jimmy G?! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) September 26, 2022

Never seen a safety help the team on the wrong side before. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) September 26, 2022

Jimmy G with a nice tribute to @danorlovsky7 — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) September 26, 2022

Veteran quarterbacks don’t make as many mistakes they said — Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) September 26, 2022

What a disaster that was.



And the 49ers are lucky Jimmy G stepped in the back of the end zone. Denver would've had a pick-6! — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) September 26, 2022

I dont wanna hear another positive word about him for the rest of the year. he is what he is. it's the same thing. nothing has changed. the apologists are pathetic. let's call a spade a spade. — KP (@KP_Show) September 26, 2022

Garoppolo took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 after Trey Lance sustained a season-ending broken right ankle.

While Garoppolo has the 49ers in position to beat the Broncos, it hasn't been pretty, and his miscue in the back of the end zone was the ugliest part.