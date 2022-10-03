NFL

NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo's incredible catch-and-run had social media in awe

By Ali Thanawalla

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different.

Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the Play of the Week.

Samuel caught the pass at the 49ers' 48-yard line and then weaved his way for one of the most incredible touchdowns of his NFL career.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 49ers' superstar even made Jalen Ramsey look silly on a tackle attempt.

NFL Twitter erupted with excitement watching Samuel's 57-yard touchdown.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

soccer

Indonesia Police Chief, Others Removed Over Soccer Disaster

MLS

Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs? Bracket, Format, More

Samuel is special and he showed again Monday why he was worth the three-year, $73.5 million contract extension the 49ers gave him over the summer.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us