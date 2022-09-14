Week 1 is officially in the books and what a week it was.

The Bills opened up the slate with a dominating victory over the Rams to start off the season, while the Seahawks upset the Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to cap off the slate. Week 2 features multiple exciting matchups, too, such as Chargers-Chiefs, Buccaneers-Saints and Vikings-Eagles.

NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux (9-6-1 in Week 1) and Matt Weyrich (11-4-1) after the first week of action.

Here are their picks for Week 2. All game times listed are EST.

CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?

Ethan: Chargers 27, Chiefs 24 | Matt: Chiefs 35, Chargers 28

BUCCANEERS (1-0) at SAINTS (1-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The Saints erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Atlanta in Week 1, while the Buccaneers rode their stout defense to a 19-3 victory over the Cowboys. Sunday's game should be a good one between two NFC South foes.

Ethan: Buccaneers 24, Saints 16 | Matt: Saints 20, Buccaneers 17

COMMANDERS (1-0) at LIONS (0-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The Detroit Lions played tough against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 but were unable to pull off the victory. Detroit will look to get in the win column for the first time in 2022 this Sunday against the Commanders, who defeated Jacksonville at home to begin the year.

Ethan: Commanders 28, Lions 24 | Matt: Commanders 30, Lions 27

JETS (0-1) at BROWNS (1-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Jets looked rough in Week 1 against the Ravens, but Baltimore is expected to be one of the better teams this year. Joe Flacco and co. will look for a better performance this week in Cleveland, facing a Browns team coming off a big victory over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.

Ethan: Browns 17, Jets 13 | Matt: Browns 28, Jets 9

PANTHERS (0-1) at GIANTS (1-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The Panthers came up on the short end of a back-and-forth contest against Cleveland, as early mistakes proved too large to overcome. Carolina will look to get its first win of 2022 on the road in New York on Sunday against a feisty Giants team that upset the Titans on the road to begin the year.

Ethan: Panthers 24, Giants 14 | Matt: Giants 27, Panthers 19

PATRIOTS (0-1) at STEELERS (1-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Patriots looked downright bad against Miami in Week 1, while the Steelers knocked off the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road. If Mitch Trubisky can be average this year, the Steelers defense is good enough, even without T.J. Watt temporarily, to carry the club to several victories.

Ethan: Steelers 23, Patriots 7 | Matt: Steelers 22, Patriots 16

COLTS (0-0-1) at JAGUARS (0-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Colts looked terrible for most of Sunday before a late rally forced overtime and, eventually, a tie. Matt Ryan will need to play better on Sunday if Indianapolis is going to knock off the Jaguars in Jacksonville, a place they haven't won in several years.

Ethan: Jaguars 20, Colts 17 | Matt: Jaguars 28, Colts 24

DOLPHINS (1-0) at RAVENS (1-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Don't be surprised if this is one of the best games on Sunday's slate. Both Miami and Baltimore won in Week 1 and looked good doing so. This matchup should be a good test for both teams to see where they stack up in the AFC.

Ethan: Ravens 29, Dolphins 23 | Matt: Ravens 38, Dolphins 31

FALCONS (0-1) at RAMS (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on FOX

The defending Super Bowl champions had a tough go at it in Week 1 against Buffalo, but things should get a lot easier in Week 2 when the Atlanta Falcons come to town. Look for the Rams to try and take care of Atlanta early in this one.

Ethan: Rams 27, Falcons 13 | Matt: Rams 34, Falcons 20

SEAHAWKS (1-0) at 49ers (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on FOX

After Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks are the lone team in the NFC West with a victory. Who would've thought that? After losing to Chicago in hurricane-like weather, San Francisco should play a lot better this week at home against a division rival. Don't count out the Seahawks, though.

Ethan: 49ers 28, Seahawks 16 | Matt: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

BENGALS (0-1) at COWBOYS (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

It was a horrendous start for both the Bengals and Cowboys to the 2022 NFL season. Cincinnati star QB Joe Burrow turned the football over five times in the Bengals' Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers that will sideline him for multiple weeks. This game won't look anything like it was expected to.

Ethan: Bengals 29, Cowboys 10 | Matt: Bengals 28, Cowboys 13

TEXANS (0-0-1) at BRONCOS (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

After falling to the Seahawks in Week 1, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will look to bounce back against a Texans team that narrowly pulled off the upset over Indianapolis. Don't be surprised if this game is closer than people expect.

Ethan: Broncos 29, Texans 21 | Matt: Broncos 27, Texans 17

CARDINALS (0-1) at RAIDERS (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

It was a tough go for the Cardinals in Week 1, as the Kansas City Chiefs came to town and dominated from start to finish. Arizona will look to bounce back this week against a Raiders team that came up just a bit short against the Chargers in Week 1. But dang, did Davante Adams look good, though.

Ethan: Raiders 31, Cardinals 23 | Matt: Cardinals 33, Raiders 30

BEARS (1-0) at PACKERS (0-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

For the second straight year, the Green Bay Packers looked awful out of the gate; Minnesota outplayed Green Bay in all three facets on Sunday. The Packers now return home to host the Chicago Bears, who pulled off a surprising upset over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Expect the Packers to get back on track this week.

Ethan: Packers 31, Bears 13 | Matt: Packers 24, Bears 7

TITANS (0-1) at BILLS (1-0)

Monday, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Perhaps no team (maybe outside of the Chiefs) looked better in Week 1 than the Bills, as Buffalo went to Los Angeles and took care of the defending champion Rams in a simple fashion. Tennessee looked rough in Week 1 against the Giants, too. These two teams produced an epic Monday Night Football game in 2021, but it's hard to imagine a similar result this time around.

Ethan: Bills 38, Titans 17 | Matt: Bills 32, Titans 14

VIKINGS (1-0) at EAGLES (1-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

This should be one of the most exciting games of the Week 2 slate. Minnesota is coming off a big win over Green Bay, while the Eagles return home after putting up 38 points in a victory over the Lions. Expect a good matchup between two teams hoping to make noise in the NFC this season.

Ethan: Vikings 28, Eagles 24 | Matt: Vikings 30, Eagles 28