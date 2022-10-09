NFL

WATCH: NFL Wide Receivers Make Insane One-Handed Catches in Week 5

Gabe Davis, Darnell Mooney and Dyami Brown showed off their hands in Week 5

By Max Molski

Check out the highlights below

NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Look ma, one hand.

A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis got things started with a right-handed grab on a deep shot from Josh Allen: 

The play came just a quarter after Allen and Davis connected on a 98-yard touchdown pass.

The next one-handed grab came on an acrobatic effort from Chicago Bears wideout Darnell Mooney:

Finishing up the trifecta was Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown, who hauled in a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with his left hand:

It was a career day for Brown, who picked up his first NFL touchdown reception earlier in the day against the Tennessee Titans. 

After those three plays, the five remaining games in Week 5 have a tough act to follow.

