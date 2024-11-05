NFL trade deadline day: Lions, Bengals bolster rosters with early morning moves

Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins may have already changed jerseys, but that doesn't mean there's going to be a shortage of players on the move ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions, looking to bolster their pass rush after losing standout DE Aidan Hutchinson last month, have taken the first bite out of the deadline day apple by completing a deal with the Browns for pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The three-time Pro Bowler heads to Motown in exchange for a fifth- round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In addition to Smith, the Lions are taking back a seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft.

The Lions weren't the only NFC North team making a move Tuesday morning. The Bears traded away backup running back Khalil Herbert to the Bengals for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Cincinnati will be without Week 1 starter Zach Moss for the foreseeable future as the back deals with a neck injury.

The Cowboys have gotten in on the deadline sweepstakes, as well, bolstering its injured receiver room by acquiring former Ole Miss standout Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This is a developing story, expect more trades to be added as they develop throughout the day.