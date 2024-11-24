Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield mocks Giants with Tommy DeVito's finger-pinch celebration

Oof, Madone!

As if things couldn't get any worse for the New York Giants, they're now being mocked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who did Tommy DeVito's signature celebration during Sunday's first-half rout.

Mayfield scrambled up the middle and leaped into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run that increased the Bucs' second-quarter lead over the Giants to 23-0. Mayfield celebrated by raising both arms and doing the Italian pinched-fingers celebration that became the Giants' quarterback's trademark last season.

"Baker Mayfield doing the Tommy DeVito in the Giants' end zone. Oh boy." pic.twitter.com/ADeY4JKySh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 24, 2024

The Giants have not given their fans much to celebrate this season, going 2-8. They benched, and then released, starting quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this week, naming DeVito the starter.

DeVito, an undrafted New Jersey native, played in nine games for the Giants last season, making six starts. He threw for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, leading the team to a 3-3 record as starter. He adopted the finger-purse celebration as an ode to his Italian heritage, and affectionately became known as "Tommy Cutlets" after he told ESPN that one of the benefits of still living home with his parents at 25 years old is his mom's chicken cutlets.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there," DeVito said at the time. "My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

DeVito was back under center on Sunday for the first time this season, but he completed just 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards in the first half as the Giants were held scoreless in the first half.

Mayfield, meanwhile, completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards, while also adding a rushing touchdown and mocking his opponent.

The Giants haven't had much reason to celebrate, so Mayfield stole their quarterback's celebration.