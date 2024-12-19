Winners, losers as Chargers shock Broncos 34-27 on Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers just shocked the Denver Broncos.

Despite a double-digit lead at halftime, Los Angeles surged in the second half to overcome Denver 34-27 on Thursday Night Football to open Week 16.

Bo Nix outplayed Justin Herbert in the first half with two passing touchdowns, but the roles completely switched in the second. Denver only mustered a field goal in each of the third and fourth quarters, while Los Angeles put up 15 in the fourth.

The result puts Los Angeles one step closer to a playoff berth while Denver needs to do a little more work. Here are winners and losers from the AFC West affair:

WINNER: Hassan Haskins, Chargers

Haskins, Los Angeles' 25-year-old running back, came up big when it needed him the most. Out of nowhere, Herbert scrambled and threw a shovel pass to Haskins, who made a brilliant cut to take the ball inside and into the end zone.

The play essentially sealed the deal on Los Angeles' win, with Haskins not having much of an impact prior to this score. He only has 14 carries for 26 yards and a score in the regular season, with his two catches for 39 yards and a score in this game being his first receptions of the year.

Gus Edwards also came up big with 14 carries for 68 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

LOSER: Broncos' second-half showing

Denver enjoyed a promising start to the first half with Nix completing 15 of 21 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. But the offense lacked in the second half, with Nix ending the game with 29 of 40 completions for 263 yards.

The Broncos had a decent showing on the ground game with five different rushers logging a total 110 yards, with Audric Estime going for 48 yards on nine carries and a score. But Denver couldn't establish the run game as much in the second half, and running back Javonte Williams led the team in receptions with seven, but just for 29 yards.

All season the Broncos have deployed an elite defense with the offense being just around average. That could be their downfall should they hold onto a playoff spot.

WINNER: Free kicks

The turning point of the game might have occurred just before halftime. If a player fair catches a kick with no time left, the team can attempt a field goal -- or free kick -- from the spot of the catch.

Cameron Dicker then nailed a 57-yard attempt to bridge the gap to 24-13, with the make being the first successful one since 1976.

A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯



It's the first free kick FG since 1976! pic.twitter.com/yb0cyPuKnR — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024

LOSER: Denver's playoffs odds

With both teams now 9-6, the Chargers picked up an imperative result by sweeping the season series over Denver for the first time in 14 years.

Denver just needed to win to punch its ticket for the first time since 2015, but now it'll need some help. If the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals all lose on Sunday, Denver will be in. But if not, Denver needs to win at least one of its final two games: at Cincinnati and at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals host the lowly Cleveland Browns, which could make things extremely intriguing if Cincinnati manages to win.

WINNER: Chargers increase playoff odds

The Chargers have a 97% chance to make the playoffs. If the Colts and Dolphins lose on Sunday, Los Angeles will be in.

However, all Los Angeles needs to do is win either at the New England Patriots or at the Las Vegas Raiders, two games they should be expected to triumph in.

These teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16. For some it's a simple win, but for others there's some complexity.