Jerry Jones: Hamstring injury likely to cost Dak Prescott at least four games

The Cowboys have not officially moved their Pro Bowl quarterback to the IR after he suffered a hamstring injury during the team's latest loss to Atlanta

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas Cowboys are about to lose starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the team's most important stretch of the 2024 NFL season.

Prescott, who injured his hamstring in the team's loss to Atlanta Sunday, is likely heading to the injured reserve and will sit out the NFL's minimum four games.

That's according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday morning that the team is considering moving Prescott to the IR ahead of its Week 10 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to the pivotal NFC East tilt at home, Prescott's injury would sideline him for the marquee Monday Night Football matchup vs. the in-state Houston Texans on Nov. 18.

It would also leave him sidelined for two more NFC East games — one against the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, Nov. 24; and the other, at home against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

Ideally, Prescott would be back when the Cowboys host the Bengals on Dec. 9 — another Monday night contest.

