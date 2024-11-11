NFL

‘Not now!' Lions fans roar at flight attendant during game-winning field goal

Passengers were watching the closing seconds of the Lions' game on their seatback screens when the broadcast audio paused and the message "An announcement is in progress…" appeared. 

By Mike Gavin

Jake Bates
Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The roar of Lions fans could be heard at 30,000 feet in the air.

It was first directed at a flight attendant whose announcement interrupted the broadcast of the team's game-winning field goal on Sunday Night Football.

It then grew louder when Jake Bates hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to complete a thrilling comeback in Detroit's 26-23 win over the Houston Texans.  

The flight was beginning its descent into Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport just as the Lions were lining up for the field goal with four seconds remaining in a tie game.

Many on the flight were watching the game on their seatback screens when the broadcast audio paused and the message "An announcement is in progress..." appeared. 

"It's been our absolute pleasure to have you on board tonight..." the flight attendant said, as seen in a video posted by one of the passengers.  

"No!" one passenger shouted.

"Not now!" another replied.

"Don't spoil it!" another pleaded.

Typically, the final flight announcement just prior to landing is reason to celebrate. But not when it interrupts another potential celebration.

The passengers' moods had changed in the second half as the Lions rallied from a 23-7 halftime deficit. A nine-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled them within 23-20 early in the fourth quarter. Bates then converted a 58-yard field goal with 5:01 remaining to even the score at 23-23.  

The kicker was looking to complete the comeback just as the flight attendant picked up the mic to make the announcement, causing passengers to react as if a referee had just made a terrible call.

"My apologies," the flight attendant said before pausing her announcement.

Bates' kick then sailed just inside the upright as time expired, setting off an in-flight celebration.

The Lions, with their seventh straight win, improved to 8-1. And the flight attendant probably received a nice ovation after finally making her announcement. 

