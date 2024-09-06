Dolphins make Jalen Ramsey NFL's highest-paid cornerback with new deal: Report

Jalen Ramsey has secured the bag ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener.

The All-Pro cornerback agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the Dolphins on Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolf reported. The reported $24.1 million annual salary would make Ramsey the NFL's highest-paid cornerback for the second time in his career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ramsey is set to earn $55.3 million in guaranteed money starting this season, which would give him the highest career earnings for any cornerback in NFL history.

The Dolphins landed Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March 2023. He missed the first seven games of last season, but he went on to make the Pro Bowl after hauling in three interceptions across the final 10 games.

Miami has locked up key pieces across the organization this summer. Despite losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins extended quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a $212.4 million deal, extended head coach Mike McDaniel's deal through 2028 and restructured wide receiver Tyreek Hill's contract.

Ramsey's reported extension also comes two days after Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II set a new bar at the position with a deal that carried a $24 million annual salary.

The Dolphins will open the 2024 season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Ramsey is dealing with a hamstring injury, and McDaniel said on Friday that he "doesn't know" if the cornerback will suit up in Week 1.